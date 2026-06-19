US President Donald Trump said he had discovered there were no limits to his power since going to war with Iran, while also arguing that extending the conflict could have risked a global economic crisis, Axios reported.

In an interview with Axios, Trump portrayed the Iran deal as a display of US dominance, insisting the outcome amounted to Iran’s unconditional surrender and regime change, even as critics on the right said the agreement fell short of his earlier demands.

Axios said Trump repeatedly described power in terms of submission, saying Israel respected him and would follow his direction, while dismissing Republican hawks who opposed the Iran deal.

"If it weren't for me, Israel would not exist today," Trump told Axios, adding that his relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane."

He said prolonging the war to satisfy those critics could have triggered a worldwide depression, pointing to falling oil prices and rising stock markets as proof that he was right to back a deal aimed at ending the Iran war.

“I have one primary wish as president. I never want to be the late, great Herbert Hoover,” Trump said, referring to the US president associated with the Great Depression.

Axios also cited a forthcoming book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan saying Trump had entertained the idea that he may be more powerful than historical conquerors and dictators, including Napoleon, Mao, Stalin and Hitler.