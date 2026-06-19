Sari’s Friday prayer leader said officials should act according to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s original position on talks with the United States, seizing on Khamenei’s own caveat that he had held a different view before allowing the memorandum to be implemented.

Mohammad-Bagher Mohammadi Laeini told Friday prayers in Sari that Khamenei’s “principled view” had been different and said officials were expected to follow what he called the Leader’s main position.

Responding to US officials’ remarks about the memorandum with Tehran, Mohammadi Laeini said Washington still had not understood Iran.

“The Islamic Republic will not accept the disgrace of compromise with America,” he said, adding that Iranians had shown they were “not a nation of compromise.”