Karaj’s Friday prayer leader said Iran would continue to regard the United States as its main enemy even if negotiations go ahead, arguing that talks would not change Tehran’s view of Washington.

Mohammad-Mehdi Hosseini Hamedani told Friday prayers in Karaj that Iran would not make what he called a strategic miscalculation and still viewed the United States as untrustworthy.

He said any negotiations would be aimed at demanding Iran’s rights and would be conducted from a position of strength, not as the kind of political trade-off some people expect.

Hosseini Hamedani also described Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s message on the US memorandum as wise and timely, saying all sides were now waiting to see whether the conditions set out in it would be fulfilled.