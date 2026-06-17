Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told CNN that the US-Iran memorandum of understanding ending the war is a “game changer,” saying Canada supports efforts to implement the agreement.

“We’re very pleased with the deal that’s been struck. It sets the groundwork to ensure Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, and could also enable a reintegration over time of the economies in the region as well as progress toward a settlement in Lebanon," Carney said.

Carney confirmed he had seen the agreement, which has not yet been formally released by the US, and said he was “absolutely” supportive of it, adding that “as is everyone else” at the G7 summit in France.