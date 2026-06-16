US Vice President JD Vance defended the Iran-US agreement in media appearances on the Megyn Kelly Show and Fox News, rejecting criticism that the deal would hand Tehran large-scale financial benefits without conditions.

Vance said critics were “making the same mistake that a lot of Iranian propagandists are making,” adding they focus on “the benefits to the Iranians without any of the things the Iranians would have to give up and change.”

“Not a single cent of American money under any circumstance, no matter what the Iranians do, goes to Iran. If the Iranians have done everything we require them to do, then we will allow” third countries such as the UAE to invest in infrastructure projects in Iran," Vance said.

"If the Iranians transform how they interact with the world, we will transform how the world economy interacts with Iran," he added.