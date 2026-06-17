A new policy brief by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) said that the handling of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile will be a central issue in any long-term US-Iran agreement, warning that on-site dilution would carry significant proliferation risks.

The brief says that “down blending” the uranium inside Iran would be reversible and would allow Tehran to retain access to material that could later be re-enriched. It adds that even dilution to low enrichment levels would preserve significant breakout capability and could leave the material vulnerable to concealment or seizure.

The report added that the safest options would be either the immediate destruction of the material or its export to an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) fuel bank, such as in Kazakhstan, for controlled storage and potential limited civilian use.