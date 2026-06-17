Democratic Senator Tim Kaine on Tuesday criticized the decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal, saying it contributed to the current conflict and unnecessary US losses.

“Donald Trump’s decision to tear up a diplomatic deal that was working paved us a path to war," Kaine told MS Now. "The decision caused the deaths of American troops who would be alive today and led to the expenditure of tens of billions of dollars that shouldn’t have been expended.”

Kaine also said the US and its troops had been “betrayed by ridiculous civilian decision making.”