Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said he does not expect the current US-Iran agreement to lead to a final deal, adding that the arrangement is primarily aimed at restoring oil supplies to global markets while broader disputes remain unresolved.

"There will be no final Iran deal. This phase one is about getting oil back to market at the lowest possible price paid to the regime. We’ll find out what that price is over the next 30–60 days," Dubowitz posted on X.

"There is no phase two deal. Soon enough, President Trump will be back to relying on American power, not the regime’s false promises. At that time, the strategy needs a missing pillar: maximum support for the Iranian people. Economic and military pressure can weaken the regime. The Iranian people can cripple it. Together, they offer the only path to a durable solution," he added.