Josh Block, chief executive of The Israel Project, published what he said was the text of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding on Monday on X, which includes a proposed $300 billion reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran, sanctions relief measures, and a commitment by Tehran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

“The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion,” the document said.