Shipowners will avoid resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz for weeks until they are confident the US-Iran agreement has changed conditions on the water, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing the head of the world’s biggest tanker operator.

Jotaro Tamura, chief executive of Mitsui OSK Lines, said many operators would wait before restarting crossings despite the agreement to reopen the strait.

“What will have to come in place is not just a simple agreement between the relevant countries, but it has to be material and translated into the real situations in the Strait of Hormuz, so that shipping lines can make themselves comfortable to go through,” he said.