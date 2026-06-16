US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told CNN that the US military was led into a war with Iran that it could not win.

“I give a ton of credit to our generals and our soldiers, but they were led into a war that they could not win,” Murphy said. “The military mission was impossible. There was no way for airstrikes to eliminate Iran's nuclear program, their drone program, or their missile program.”

Murphy said he supported ending the war immediately, even on what he called “humiliating” terms, because continuing it would have been worse for the United States.

“We need to stop this war right now unilaterally because Americans can't bear the prices. Iran is getting stronger every single day,” he said.