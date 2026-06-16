The United States will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the agreement to end the war, offering Tehran an early financial incentive to wind down the conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the agreement.

The sanctions waivers for oil sales will take effect immediately upon signing the agreement this week and will also cover banking, transportation and insurance services needed to facilitate the sales, the report said.

The Wall Street Journal cited a senior US official as saying that while Iran would receive upfront sanctions relief for oil sales, sustained relief would depend on Tehran meeting US demands on issues including opening the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program.

Tehran would still not get immediate access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, the official said, according to the report.