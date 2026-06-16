US intelligence agencies have recently assessed that Iran can effectively shut down access to the Strait of Hormuz at will, meaning Tehran has acquired a powerful new ability to hurt the global economy as a result of the war, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the findings.

“We have now handed Iran de facto control over the strait – a weapon more powerful than any nuke,” one source familiar with the assessments told CNN.

A senior US official told CNN that Iran cannot access any benefits of the framework agreement unless the strait remains open and Tehran abides by the other points it agreed to. The official said the US would wind down its blockade in proportion with Iran restoring traffic in the strait.

Another source familiar with the framework agreement said Iran had upset China and Persian Gulf countries by trying to disrupt the free flow of energy through the strait. “Iran pays a price when they do this,” the source told CNN.