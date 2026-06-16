Switzerland says US-Iran MoU signing planned at Bürgenstock resort
The potential signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is currently scheduled for Friday, June 19, at the Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Buergenstock in the canton of Nidwalden. The location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the U.S. and Iran," the ministry said in a statement.