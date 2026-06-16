US Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump's actions had weakened Iran and its proxies, creating a chance for negotiations to end Tehran's nuclear ambitions and for the Abraham Accords to expand.

"I sincerely hope the upcoming negotiations to forever foreclose Iran's nuclear ambitions are a success," Graham said.

He said Iran and its regional allied groups were "incredibly weakened" and that their ability to generate "another October 7 doesn't exist," adding that Iran's nuclear capability had suffered "a major setback."

Graham said the "ultimate win" would be opening a path to peace through the expansion of the Abraham Accords and regional integration.

"If the conflict with Iran yields this outcome, it will be one of the most successful military operations in American history," he said.