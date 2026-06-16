Mediators in US-Iran talks are discussing non-aggression pacts, Tehran's regional allied groups, nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

"We are on the right track now towards regional security," al-Ansari told reporters in Doha. "Obviously, there are a lot of challenges coming ahead, but let's take this as a moment to enjoy some optimism."

"We are talking about various issues: the Strait of Hormuz, regional security and non-aggression, and good neighborly relations between this region and Iran," he said, adding that Iran's nuclear program, regional allied groups and missiles were also being discussed.

"These will not be resolved in mere days," he added.