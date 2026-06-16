President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the text of the agreement with Iran would be released in a formal setting and that he expected the second stage of the deal to proceed quickly.

“I’d like to get a formal setting first before we do that, but I have no problem with that, it’s a great document,” he told reporters at ‌the G7 meetings ​in ⁠France.

Trump said he would go over the memorandum of understanding with the media "in a couple of days."

“I’ll probably have a press conference and read it to you word by word, so that the press covers it accurately, because it’s a very important document,” he said.

He said that the document clearly states "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

Trump added that he likes the idea of sending the Iran agreement to Congress.

"I never thought about sending ⁠it, never even thought about it, but I will," Trump said. "I ‌will ​send it to Congress. I like the idea."

He said the Strait of Hormuz would be "fully open" by Friday.