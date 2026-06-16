Iran’s judiciary chief called on Tuesday for faster handling of requests for judicial review under Article 477 at the Supreme Court, a step that could shorten temporary pauses in the enforcement in political and security cases, including death sentences.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei also commented on US-Iran talks, saying Iranian negotiators would not retreat from the rights of what he called the resistance axis in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and elsewhere, or from seeking revenge for those killed, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He said if the enemy broke its commitments in the Tehran-Washington understanding, Iran would continue its “confrontation and jihad” in the field.