US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Iran deal was done and would move to a second stage, which he said would be “easier,” while speaking to reporters during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Trump said the United States would not invest any money in Iran as part of the deal.

"We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way. We've rumor got out there yesterday. It was ridiculous. We have the right to go in someday and do if I want to do something or somebody wants to do something. But we are not investing any money," he said.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also praised the agreement but said much work remained to be done, adding that Qatar was ready to help.