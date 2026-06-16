European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that discussions during a session on the Middle East with regional partners focused on restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, addressing supply chain vulnerabilities and Lebanon.

"First, we need to ensure the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, without restrictions," von der Leyen said on X, outlining the topics discussed during the session.

"The events in the Strait have highlighted vulnerabilities that we need to address. We should work together to alternative supply routes and new corridors, such as the IMEC. With better connectivity, we can transform vulnerabilities into opportunities," she added.

Von der Leyen said participants also discussed Lebanon.

"A stable and peaceful Middle East requires a stable and peaceful Lebanon," she said.