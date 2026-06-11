President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Thursday that the United States was still talking to Iran but that his preference would be to take Kharg Island, the country’s oil infrastructure hub.

“We are talking to them and all, but you know, look, my preference has always been - take Kharg Island ... my preference would be that. I don't know that America has the stomach for it,” Trump said.

Trump said the United States would attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night, but added that he would rather not hit bridges and power plants.

“There will be more bombing tonight. It will be bigger - bigger, more powerful,” he said.

Despite plans for more strikes, Trump said the United States was still talking with Iran to reach a deal.

Trump argued Iran was already feeling the effects of the strikes.

“They have no defense. They can't do anything about it... We dropped $250 million worth of bombs on them last night,” he said.

“They're in submission, they just don't know it yet,” he added.