The United States, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire framework during the fourth round of US-led trilateral talks held on June 2–3, 2026, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.

The agreement stipulates that the ceasefire is contingent on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani sector. It also outlines plans to establish pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume exclusive control, excluding all non-state actors.

The statement said the steps are intended to pave the way toward a broader security and peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, with all sides committing to continued negotiations under US mediation.

All parties also condemned regional instability and Iran’s activities in the Middle East, including support for proxy groups, according to the statement.