House passes measure to end Iran war in symbolic rebuke of Trump
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation seeking to compel President Donald Trump to end the Iran war, in a move Democrats and war-powers advocates framed as an effort to reassert congressional authority over the conflict, The Hill reported.
The measure passed by a 215-208 vote, with four Republicans - Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson - joining all Democrats in support.
The resolution, a concurrent measure, is largely symbolic, and its legal effect remains contested.