The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation seeking to compel President Donald Trump to end the Iran war, in a move Democrats and war-powers advocates framed as an effort to reassert congressional authority over the conflict, The Hill reported.

The measure passed by a 215-208 vote, with four Republicans - Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson - joining all Democrats in support.

The resolution, a concurrent measure, is largely symbolic, and its legal effect remains contested.