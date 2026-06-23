Israel smuggled tens of thousands of Starlink systems into Iran, former PM says
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel had smuggled tens of thousands of Starlink internet receivers into Iran to help anti-government protesters, but said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government did not complete the effort.
Bennett said he began a "process of acquiring and smuggling into Iran tens of thousands of Starlink receptors" to keep internet and social media access available during protests.
The systems were meant to help protesters organize and eventually bring down Iran’s government, he told the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem.
"Unfortunately, the current incompetent Israeli government stopped doing that," Bennett said. "And when the protest happened, that infrastructure was not there."
Internet shutdowns
Iranian authorities have repeatedly cut public access to the internet during unrest and during the US-Israeli war with Iran that began in late February.
Iran has accused Israel and the US of bringing Starlink equipment into the country to undermine its security.
During nationwide protests in January, activists and engineers used thousands of smuggled Starlink terminals to send images of security forces and protesters abroad, according to a New York Times report in January.
Iran responded by using military-grade electronic equipment to disrupt the GPS signals on which Starlink terminals rely, the report said.
Tougher penalties
Iran’s parliament later considered a draft anti-espionage law that would increase penalties for using or possessing unauthorized satellite internet equipment.
The draft, published in October after the 12-day war with Israel and the US, set prison terms of six months to two years for personal use of Starlink or other unlicensed satellite internet services.
It also set the death penalty for people found to have used such systems for espionage or to act against the state.
Crackdown during war
Iran intensified its crackdown on satellite internet access during the latest war, seizing terminals, blocking bank accounts and detaining people accused of using, selling or sharing access to the service. Officials have linked some cases to contact with foreign media and activities they describe as threats to national security.
Authorities said the suspects had traded access to the service, shared information with foreign-based media and taken actions against national security.
NetBlocks said at the time that internet connectivity in Iran had dropped to about 1% of normal levels, leaving satellite services among the few ways to reach the global internet.
In May, a source familiar with the case told Iran International that Hesam Alaeddin, a 40-year-old man arrested in Tehran over his alleged use of Starlink equipment, died after security agents beat him.
Bread prices across Tehran province have risen by as much as 100%, pushing the cost of one of the most important staple foods sharply higher and raising fresh concerns over government plans to overhaul the country's subsidy system.
Residents arriving at bakeries on Tuesday found new official prices in effect following an order issued by Tehran provincial authorities and announced by the Iran Chamber of Guilds' flour and bread working group. Under the new rates, lavash flatbread now costs 27,000 rials (2 cents), yeast-leavened barbari 100,000 rials (6 cents) and sangak 155,000 rials (10 cents).
The average monthly wage in Iran is estimated at around $150. A family relying solely on bread for its food consumption would spend roughly $8-$17 per month, depending on the type of bread purchased.
The increase came only two days after Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said bread price rises were not under consideration and that the government was pursuing plans to transfer subsidies from bakeries to households through an expanded electronic voucher system.
The latest hike continues a trend that began during the presidency of the late Ebrahim Raisi and has accelerated under President Masoud Pezeshkian. Compared with less than a year ago, official price schedules show sangak prices have risen by 104%, barbari by 85% and lavash by 93%.
Before September 2024, when the US dollar traded at around 600,000 rials on the free market, Lavash cost 5,000 rials ($0.008), while Barbari sold for 18,000 rials (3 cents) and Sangak for 30,000 rials (5 cents).
The increase follows similar price rises elsewhere in the country. Bread prices in West Azarbaijan province rose by 70% to 100% last month, while prices in Mashhad increased by an average of 49% in mid-June. Reports from other provinces have also pointed to either higher bread prices or reductions in dough weights, a practice some consumers and analysts describe as hidden inflation.
Card-based bread system
The latest increase comes as authorities continue to rely on the Nanino digital monitoring platform, introduced in 2022 to distribute subsidized flour based on bakery sales.
Many bakers say technical problems and disputed calculations have reduced their flour allocations. Although authorities insist there are no limits on bread purchases, consumers in many areas report restrictions as bakeries attempt to stretch subsidized flour supplies.
Subsidy cuts spark concern
The Pezeshkian administration has steadily reduced support for wheat and flour subsidies since taking office and is examining plans to integrate bread subsidies into the electronic voucher program, a move that could effectively end the current subsidy structure.
The proposal has generated concern even among media outlets generally supportive of state policies. News website Khabar Online warned that public tolerance for rising prices was wearing thin and that additional pressure linked to a staple as widely consumed as bread could provoke a strong public reaction.
"Public tolerance for price increases has reached its limit, and society may face severe tension and shock from any new pressure, particularly over a product such as bread that is consumed extensively across cities, villages and lower-income households," the outlet wrote.
Bakery owners say they face growing costs for labor, utilities and raw materials while operating under regulated prices and delayed subsidy payments. Economists and labor activists warn that repeated increases in bread prices disproportionately affect low-income families because bread remains a key component of household consumption.
The price rise comes as inflation remains elevated. According to Iran's Statistical Center, consumer prices in May were 83.9% higher than a year earlier, while annual inflation reached 57.7%.
As the government moves ahead with subsidy reforms, the price of bread is increasingly becoming a measure of the economic strain facing millions of families across the country.
Soaring gym fees and shrinking household budgets are forcing many Iranians to abandon sports and fitness activities, turning what was once a routine part of daily life into an unaffordable luxury, according to messages sent to Iran International.
Monthly gym memberships that were once within reach for many families now cost at least 20 million rials ($12.5) in smaller cities. In some gyms in Tehran and other major urban centers, 12 training sessions can cost as much as 200 million rials ($125). The average wage in Iran is $150.
Gym owners say inflation, rising rents, higher energy bills and the growing cost of imported equipment have left them little choice but to raise fees. For many households, however, food, housing and transportation now take priority over exercise.
Teen athletes forced to quit
Many of the messages received by Iran International on the issue came from teenagers who said financial pressures were disrupting their athletic ambitions.
A 15-year-old taekwondo athlete said she had spent months trying to save enough money to buy a punching bag. A 13-year-old basketball player said he had been forced to stop training indoors because of rising fees.
A university student in Mashhad said gym membership remained out of reach despite a strong interest in fitness.
“Registering at a gym and working out is something I still want to do, but my salary is so low that I cannot afford it,” the student said.
The decline in participation is also hitting gym owners and coaches.
A gym manager in eastern Tehran said the number of clients at his facility had fallen to roughly one-third of previous levels, despite keeping membership fees unchanged.
Coaches in several cities said they had lost most of their students in recent months and lacked both fixed salaries and insurance coverage. Many warned that smaller sports businesses could face closure if the trend continues.
Rising costs beyond membership fees
The financial pressure extends beyond gym subscriptions. Coaches and athletes say the price of protein-rich foods and sports supplements has climbed sharply, making it harder to maintain training programs.
Citizens reported that whey protein now costs around 200 million rials ($125), while a 300-gram container of creatine sells for about 40 million rials ($25).
Football players also pointed to soaring equipment costs, saying cleats priced below 50 million rials ($31) have become difficult to find. One player said football field rental fees can also reach 50 million rials ($31).
Health experts have long warned that lower levels of physical activity can contribute to higher healthcare costs over time. For many Iranians, however, regular exercise is increasingly becoming a financial burden rather than a basic part of a healthy lifestyle.
Iran said on Tuesday it had no plan for UN nuclear inspectors to visit sites damaged in US and Israeli strikes, rejecting Vice President JD Vance’s statement that discussions on their return could begin as soon as Monday.
"Neither have we had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA, nor is there a plan for agency inspections of Iran's damaged nuclear facilities," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghai told a news conference.
"There is no protocol for this issue," he said.
Vance said on Monday that talks in Switzerland between US and Iranian officials had laid a "very good foundation" for a final agreement to end the war.
Asked when International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors could return, he said the process would start "at a minimum this week" and that conversations with the agency "could happen as soon as today."
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran "will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections."
Iran suspended IAEA access to sites hit during last summer’s 12-day war. The UN nuclear watchdog later withdrew its remaining inspectors from the country.
A conservative Iranian activist accused hardline lawmakers of pushing to reopen parliament to inflame tensions and use its platform for factional purposes following the MOU between Tehran and Washington.
Mohammad Mohajeri said members of the hardline Paydari Front wanted to use parliament’s podium for their own political interests, citing recent remarks by lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian, who has criticized Iran’s negotiating team.
Mohajeri likened the hardliners to Colonel Vladimir Liakhov, a Tsarist Russian military officer who bombarded and shut down Iran’s parliament in 1908, saying they also “want to bombard parliament.”
He also criticized the current parliament, calling it “one of the most ineffective parliaments in terms of a positive record.”
“It has done nothing useful and has only pursued noise and controversy,” he said.
He made the comments after MP Kamran Ghazanfari announced plans for a protest outside parliament, saying a group of lawmakers will stage a sit-in if the legislature remained closed.
The head of parliament’s Health and Treatment Committee previously criticized the continued closure of parliament, saying lawmakers had been sidelined amid the Islamic Republic’s talks with the US.
“They closed parliament so they could sign whatever they wanted,” Hosseinali Shahriari said.
Shipowners are facing confusion over the safest route out of the Persian Gulf as Iran, the United States and western insurers issue conflicting guidance on travel through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Shipping traffic through the strait has increased, but Iran has warned that vessels could face penalties or be forced to turn back if they do not seek advance permission from Tehran and sail close to the Iranian coast, the report said.
At the same time, the United States and some western insurers are advising ships to use a route protected by US air cover on the Omani side of the strait, the report said, citing three shipping executives.
The conflicting guidance has left shipowners unsure whether to risk possible Iranian interference or ignore advice from insurers and US authorities, it added.
“Shipowners and operators find themselves caught in a difficult position. If they follow the guidance of underwriters and US authorities by navigating closer to Oman, they risk interference, detention or potential hostile action from Iranian authorities,” said Dr SV Anchan, chair of the US shipping company Safesea Shipping.