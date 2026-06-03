US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday the Trump administration is working on the "final piece" needed to reopen commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, calling on US allies and partners to support the effort, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson said he spent three hours at the White House with Donald Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio, adding that Trump was focused on restoring commerce through the strategic waterway.

"All of us are calling on our allied nations and friends — the Arab states in the region, and NATO partners and everyone else," Johnson told reporters at the Capitol. "The entire world has an interest in the Strait of Hormuz being reopened for commerce. That's what he's working on."