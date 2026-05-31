ran's military and cyber apparatus are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools including ChatGPT and Gemini to support cyber operations, intelligence gathering and military research, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The report, citing cybersecurity researchers and Iranian officials, said Iranian-linked actors have used AI systems to improve phishing campaigns, generate malicious code, create convincing online personas and identify vulnerabilities in target networks.

Researchers told the newspaper that artificial intelligence has lowered the barriers to conducting cyber operations, allowing Iranian hackers to produce more sophisticated content and operate more efficiently.

The Financial Times said Iranian authorities have also promoted broader military applications of AI, including research into drone technology, electronic warfare and battlefield decision-making systems.