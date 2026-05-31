Bahrain’s Public Prosecution has launched investigations into an organization allegedly linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the country's state news agency BNA reported.

The report said the organization was formed by members of the dissolved Islamic Scholars Council and sought to facilitate Iranian interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

Investigations found the organization sought to control mosques and religious seminaries and use their platforms to promote allegiance to Iran’s supreme leader over Bahrain’s constitutional order, the report said.

The Public Prosecution has interrogated 41 suspects and ordered their detention pending investigation, the report added.

The report said orders had been issued to lift the confidentiality of the suspects’ bank accounts and freeze their accounts and assets.

Investigations also found funds had been collected to finance the organization, with part of the money transferred to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon to support and finance terrorist organizations there, the report added.