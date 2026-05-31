Military action ordered by President Donald Trump gave US negotiators unprecedented leverage in talks with Iran, former deputy special presidential envoy Morgan Ortagus said in an interview with Fox News.

"The president has done something that no other president has done," Ortagus said, arguing that military attacks ordered by Trump had significantly set back Iran's nuclear program.

She accused Iran of failing to negotiate in good faith and described Iran's government as a "theocratic revolutionary regime" that does not respond to financial incentives.

"You're dealing with somebody who cannot be bought off. I don't think that financial incentives are going to motivate this regime because at their core, they are a theocratic revolutionary regime," she said.

"They are a regime of terrorists. They're the world's leading state sponsor of terror," she added.