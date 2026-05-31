Iran will apply its own amendments to the draft memorandum of understanding in talks with the United States, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported, citing an informed source.

"The exchange of texts is continuing, and Iran will naturally apply its own amendments to the text as well. Nothing has been finalized yet," the source was quoted as saying.

The source said amendments proposed by President Donald Trump did not mean they had been accepted by Iran, adding that Tehran was fully prepared if no agreement is reached.