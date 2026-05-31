According to information obtained by Iran International, Ashkan Maleki and Mehrdad Mohammadinia, two protesters arrested during Iran’s national uprising in January 2026, are at imminent risk of execution.

Sources familiar with the case say both men could face the implementation of their death sentences in the coming days, raising concerns among rights advocates over the use of capital punishment against detainees arrested during anti-government protests.

Further details about the timing and circumstances surrounding the possible executions remain unclear.