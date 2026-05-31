US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Donald Trump would ensure Iran kept its promises under any agreement and warned that any deal would be enforced militarily and economically.

"What I have confidence in is that President Trump's going to hold them to it," Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

"That with the Iranians, we'll see. Their government, as I've said, we didn't have regime change, but we changed the regime," he said.

"The first layer was decapitated, second layer decapitated. We're on the third group so maybe they have seen what happened to the others and they see what President Trump is willing to do," he added.

"So if President Trump agrees to this deal, I would tell the Iranian leaders right now, he will enforce it. And both military and economically," Bessent said.