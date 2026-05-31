Negotiations with the United States to end the war are underway but will yield no result, Esmail Kowsari, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, said.

"We have not reached a final agreement and we know they will not achieve any result," Kowsari said.

He said the nuclear issue had been removed from the negotiating table with the United States.

Kowsari added that Iran was negotiating on preventing a repeat of the war, payment of compensation, the withdrawal of US forces from the region and the lifting of the naval blockade.

"Many countries have accepted Iran's control over the Strait," Kowsari added.