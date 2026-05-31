Iran is poised to fire far more long-range missiles at Israel and other Middle Eastern nations after rapidly digging out its buried arsenals, CNN reported, citing experts and satellite imagery.

Iran has used bulldozers and dump trucks to excavate entrances to its underground missile bases after they were blocked by US and Israeli bombing, the report said.

The report added that Iran has now unblocked 50 out of the 69 tunnel entrances struck by the US and Israel at 18 underground missile facilities.