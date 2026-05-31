Iran’s roads and urban development minister said on Sunday that the country’s southern ports were on the front line of the war.

Speaking at a virtual parliament session, Farzaneh Sadegh also said Iran’s adversaries had sought to disrupt the transfer of goods into Iran.

“For the supply of basic and essential goods, planning was carried out so that the import and export process would not stop. Consultations have also been held with neighboring countries to increase the transport fleet,” the minister added.