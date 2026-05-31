Mediators are continuing to discuss a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing a source with knowledge.

President Donald Trump made edits to the proposal on Friday, the report said.

The edited proposal was sent back to Tehran for approval, but Iran has not yet shared a response, the report said.

The report said it was the third round of edits Trump had made to the US proposal, which has been passed back and forth to Tehran through mediators led by Pakistan.

The source said the US changes were somewhat significant, though details were not immediately available. No immediate deadline has been set, the report added.