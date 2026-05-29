Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran gains concessions through military pressure rather than dialogue, casting negotiations with Washington as a way to make the United States accept realities created on the battlefield.

“We take concessions not through talks, but with missiles; in negotiations, we only make them understand this,” Ghalibaf said on X.

Ghalibaf, who is also parliament speaker, said Tehran would not rely on guarantees or verbal commitments in any possible agreement with Washington.

“We have no trust in guarantees or words; only actions are the measure,” he said. “No action will be taken before the other side acts.”

He also linked any agreement to future military readiness, saying the side that prepares better after a deal would ultimately benefit most.

“The winner of any agreement is the one who prepares better for war from the day after,” Ghalibaf said.