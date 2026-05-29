Mohammad-Mahdi Hosseini Hamedani, the Friday prayer leader of Karaj, said the Islamic Republic should not negotiate over its nuclear program, arguing that the issue was not included in the 10 conditions approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

“In diplomacy, the same 10 conditions approved by Mojtaba Khamenei must be the basis,” Hosseini Hamedani said. “There is no reference to the nuclear issue in these conditions, therefore there should be no discussion about nuclear matters.”

He also defended Iran’s missile program, saying missiles were not only a defensive tool but also a foundation for security, reconstruction and development.

Hosseini Hamedani said parliament’s decisions should raise the cost of war for Iran’s enemies.

“The Strait of Hormuz is our instrument of power and should not be easily given up,” he said.