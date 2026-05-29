Israel’s military chief said every strike against Hezbollah was also a blow to the Islamic Republic’s regional axis and Tehran’s investment in the region.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir made the remarks during a visit to Israeli army positions in the Shebaa Farms, inside Lebanon.

Zamir said the Israeli military remained at a high level of readiness for any possible development, including against the Islamic Republic.

He said no location would become a stronghold or safe zone for Hezbollah.

He added that Israeli forces would continue advancing into new areas if operational needs required it.

Zamir said the aim of Israel’s operations was to intensify pressure on Hezbollah, push threats farther away and strengthen the defense of communities in northern Israel.

He said more than 7,500 Hezbollah members had been killed since the start of the war, including 2,500 since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion.