Counter Terrorism Policing London said Ioannis Aidinidis, 46, who lives in Munich, Germany, was charged under section 3(2) of the National Security Act 2023.

Aidinidis was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later Friday.

Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested in West Sussex on May 16 by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing London, with support from officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

He was detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023 and taken to a London police station. Police said warrants for further detention were obtained from Westminster Magistrates’ Court, allowing him to remain in custody until May 30, before charges were authorized after liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service.

The Metropolitan Police said officers did not believe there was any wider threat to the public in relation to the case.

“We know this may cause concern for many people here in the UK, and particularly those working in Persian-language media,” Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said.

She said police were continuing to work with organizations and individuals to provide safety and security advice, including the person and organization linked to the investigation.

Police said Counter Terrorism Policing continues to work with Persian-language media organizations and others in Britain over threats projected into the UK from Iran.

The case comes amid continued security concerns around Iran International and its staff in Britain.

In a separate case, three people were charged in April over an alleged attempted arson attack on premises linked to the broadcaster in northwest London. Police said that incident caused no damage or injuries.

Two Romanian men are also on trial in London over the 2024 stabbing of Iran International presenter Pouria Zeraati near his home in Wimbledon. British prosecutors have told the court the attack was ordered by a third party acting on behalf of the Iranian state. Tehran has denied involvement.