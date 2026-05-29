Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday prayer leader of Mashhad, said there were no traitors at the Islamic Republic’s decision-making levels, while warning diplomats against showing friendliness toward the enemy.

Alamolhoda said some officials may suffer from negligence, lack of awareness or poor judgment, but added that “there is no betrayal.”

He said he hoped officials in the diplomatic field would act like military forces on the battlefield.

“This enemy is the killer of Ali Khamenei,” Alamolhoda said. “It is not right to shake hands with it and smile.”