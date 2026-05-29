An Iranian lawmaker dismissed President Donald Trump’s remarks about a possible Iranian role in the Abraham Accords, calling them “political delirium,” parliament’s news website reported.

Mohammadreza Mohseni-Sani, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, said Trump’s comments reflected what he called the US president’s “illusions” and “unstable mental state.”

Mohseni-Sani said the decision by countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to join the Abraham Accords had failed to achieve Washington’s goals, describing the agreements as “shaky and rootless.”

He said Trump’s remarks were propaganda aimed at covering up what he described as a US military defeat against the Islamic Republic and repairing Washington’s image internationally.

Mohseni-Sani added that Trump’s comments had “no validity in Iran’s foreign policy doctrine.”