Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliament National Security Committee, said what he called Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz had become established internationally, adding that countries now seek permission, pay fees and cross the waterway under IRGC Navy guidance.

Writing on X, Rezaei said President Donald Trump was the only person who had either not accepted or did not want to accept that reality.

“Every now and then he sends his army to open the strait. They come, get beaten and go back,” Rezaei wrote.

He also addressed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent directly, telling him to stop what he called “extra bluster” and instead think about “bowing to the power of Iranians in the Persian Gulf.”

The remarks came as the Strait of Hormuz remains central to US-Iran negotiations, with Tehran framing control of the waterway as leverage and Washington insisting it must remain open to international shipping.