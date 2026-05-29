A local IRGC-Basij commander in Iran has said on Thursday the use of what he called unauthorized satellite internet systems such as Starlink cannot be hidden from electronic monitoring systems, according to official media.

Hassan Pourghorban, commander of the Al-Ghadir Basij base in Lavasan and Shemiranat in Tehran province said satellite internet devices used in mountainous areas, remote villas or basements can be detected through electronic surveillance, including traffic patterns, precise geographic location and estimates of usage times.

"There has been an increase in the seizure of Starlink satellite internet receivers in the area," he added.