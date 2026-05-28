Conservative US radio host Mark Levin said on Thursday his audience supports a hardline approach toward Iran and opposes any agreement with Tehran.

Levin said in a post on X that his radio audience “want the Iranian regime destroyed and no deal,” adding that while the feedback was not a scientific poll, it reflected the views of a “solidly conservative and pro-Trump” group.

"Once again, my radio audience has made clear they want the Iranian regime destroyed and no deal. I understand this is not a scientific poll, but my audience is solidly conservative and pro-Trump. And sometimes we allow the online comments, which can come from anywhere and be anyone, influence our perspective. And the audience is very smart about the Iranian regime and the ramifications if it is not defeated -- political, military, and future ramifications," Levin said.