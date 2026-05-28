Sanctions target Iran ‘dark fleet’ and oil networks, State Department says
The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil shipping network, saying the measures aim to cut off funding to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its regional proxies.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the sanctions were part of a campaign dubbed “Economic Fury,” which targets Iran’s “dark fleet” and illicit oil networks.
"The US is targeting the Iranian regime's dark fleet and illicit oil networks under Economic Fury. Today's sanctions cut off billions in revenue that funds the IRGC, proxy forces, and attacks on our partners. Any entity trading Iranian oil faces serious risk of US sanctions," Pigott said.