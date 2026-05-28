US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday Iran wants a deal as negotiations continue over a possible agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program, while adding that a final outcome remains uncertain.

Speaking to reporters, Vance said the two sides were still “going back and forth on a couple of language points,” adding that “we’ve made a lot of progress.”

"I think it's hard to say exactly when or if you assign the MOU. We're going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here. It's very clear that I think the Iranians, they want a deal, and they want to open the streets of Hormuz. We want them to open the streets of Hormuz. There are a couple of issues on the nuclear stuff, the highly enriched stockpile, and also the question of enrichment," Vance said.

"So we're going back and forth with them. We do think they're negotiating, at least so far, in good faith, and we're making some progress. Hopefully, we'll continue to make progress. The President will be in a position where he can endorse the agreement, but obviously that's still to be discussed," he added.