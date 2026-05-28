South Korea’s AI-driven semiconductor export boom will more than offset the economic hit from the Iran war and the global energy shock, the country’s central bank chief said, according to the Financial Times.

Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song said booming chip sales were expected to lift 2026 GDP growth by 0.7 percentage points.

That would outweigh the central bank’s estimated 0.4 percentage-point drag from the Iran war, according to the report.