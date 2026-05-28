Reopening internet access is against the law, said the spokesman for parliament’s cultural committee on Thursday.

Ahmad Rastineh said the Islamic Republic should use all its capacity to complete the National Information Network, a domestic network cut off from the real internet.

The lawmaker added that “unregulated access” to internet, especially for teenagers, would cause serious harm to the country.

He said a body created by President Masoud Pezeshkian to restore internet access lacked authority because its duties overlapped with those of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace.