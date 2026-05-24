The Islamic Republic executed a detainee arrested in March last year, according to Iranian state media.
Mizan news agency, affiliated with the judiciary, reported that Mojtaba Kian was executed on Sunday, after being convicted of “sending information related to defense industry units” to what authorities described as “enemy-affiliated networks” during the recent war.
Mizan said a case had been opened against Kian in the judiciary of Alborz province and that the death sentence was issued and carried out following judicial proceedings. The outlet did not publish further details about the legal process, Kian’s lawyer, or whether he had access to a full legal defense.
The United States and Iran are discussing a 60-day memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allow Iran to resume oil exports and launch a new round of nuclear talks, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a senior US official and others familiar with the draft.
Under the proposal, Iran would clear mines in the strait so commercial shipping can pass freely, while the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue limited sanctions waivers, with relief tied to verifiable Iranian steps under a “relief for performance” framework.
The draft also includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate limits on uranium enrichment and the removal of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, the report added. Washington would agree to negotiate broader sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian funds during the 60‑day period, but only implement those steps as part of a final, verifiably implemented agreement.
US forces mobilized in the region in recent months would remain through the interim phase and withdraw only if a final deal is reached, Axios reported. The draft also envisions an end to the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding a regional de‑escalation dimension to the US–Iran understanding.
Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the White House National Security Council Sebastian Gorka said on X on Saturday that former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has “no knowledge” of what is being negotiated in secret regarding Iran, adding that if he did, it would be “unauthorized” for him to possess or share such information.
"You have no knowledge of what is being negotiated in secret. If you did, you would be in possession of information illegally provided to you and which you are wholly unauthorized to have or to share. So are you a liar or a criminal Pompeo?" Gorka responded to Pompeo on X.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that Iran continues to pursue a “peace through strength” policy, describing it as the country’s guiding approach while marking the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.
"Today, Iran follows the same logic: seeking peace with strength, pursuing diplomacy with dignity, and firmly defending the territorial integrity, independence and rights of our beloved Iran," he posted on X.
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday that Iran and the United States have “moved closer” to finalizing a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict, describing the talks as converging after weeks of indirect exchanges mediated by Pakistan, IRGC affiliated Fars News reported.
Baghaei said the draft framework would include ending hostilities, addressing maritime issues, and discussing the release of frozen Iranian assets, while adding that nuclear and sanctions issues would be addressed in later stages of negotiations toward a final agreement.
“Subsequently, within a reasonable timeframe of 30 to 60 days, the two sides would discuss the details of these issues and ultimately reach a final accord,” Baghaei said.
US officials said Iran agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a US-Iran framework announced by Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.
The officials said the proposal leaves unresolved how Iran would surrender the material, with details deferred to future negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. They added that Iran originally resisted including the stockpile in an initial phase of the deal, but US negotiators warned they would abandon talks and resume military action if no commitment was made.
The report said Iran holds about 970 pounds of uranium enriched to 60%, and that options discussed in parallel include transferring the material abroad or diluting it. The White House did not comment on the details of the proposal.