The United States and Iran are discussing a 60-day memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allow Iran to resume oil exports and launch a new round of nuclear talks, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a senior US official and others familiar with the draft.

Under the proposal, Iran would clear mines in the strait so commercial shipping can pass freely, while the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports and issue limited sanctions waivers, with relief tied to verifiable Iranian steps under a “relief for performance” framework.

The draft also includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate limits on uranium enrichment and the removal of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, the report added. Washington would agree to negotiate broader sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian funds during the 60‑day period, but only implement those steps as part of a final, verifiably implemented agreement.

US forces mobilized in the region in recent months would remain through the interim phase and withdraw only if a final deal is reached, Axios reported. The draft also envisions an end to the war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding a regional de‑escalation dimension to the US–Iran understanding.